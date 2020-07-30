Texas Tech to offer free, one-time COVID-19 test for students, faculty, staff

CORRECTION: Our first draft of this story said COVID-19 testing would be required but Texas Tech told us that is not correct. The testing will be free and available to all students, faculty, and staff but they will not be required.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will provide non-mandatory COVID-19 tests for all students, faculty and staff as they begin the fall semester.
This will be a one-time mass testing effort in cooperation with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Dr. Ron Cook, Public health authority for the city of Lubbock said during the city news conference on Wednesday.
Cook said Texas Tech University is set to begin testing on Aug. 3.
"We're actually starting free mass testing starting August third," Cook said. "TDEM, Texas Department of Emergency Management is setting up a testing site for all the students, faulty and staff."
University officials have not confirmed this date, but Texas Tech Public Information Officer Chris Cook said they are finalizing plans for free non-mandatory testing and will share those with the campus community this week.
This echos a memo issued by the president’s office on July 22:
"We will soon share additional details about our free on-campus testing for COVID-19, in partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, for all students, faculty, and staff who reside in the Lubbock area or are unable to be tested before arriving on campus."
This will be a free one-time COVID-19 test for all students, faculty and staff living in the area or unable to get tested before coming on campus.
We will keep you updated as the university continues to provide details.
According to Texas Tech, there were more than 36,000 students in undergraduate and graduate programs in 2017.
The university will be offering classes online and in-person this fall.
