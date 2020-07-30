Tyson Foods teams up with DonorsChoose to support teachers with $1.8 million investment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tyson Foods is partnering with Donors Choose to help support teachers as they head back to school with a $1.8 million investment.
The funds will go to 65 school districts in 60 Tyson communities across 28 states. In Amarillo, the funds will go to Amarillo ISD.
The funds will help bring resources into schools, including materials that support distance learning.
Between August 3 and January 29, Tyson will fully fund projects posted by teachers who request up to $1,000 in learning resources.
Grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.
Educators who are interested in receiving funding can create their project on DonorsChoose, and they will receive an email if their project has received funding.
