Whitehouse plans for 2020 football season tickets

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - After examining their current stadium and making changes Whitehouse ISD believes they will be able to accommodate all their season ticket holders under COVID-19 guidelines put out by the UIL.
“We have about 1,500 season tickets,” Athletic Director Adam Cook said. “I went out to the stadium and measured. A benefit we have is that we don’t have chairback seating. We will expand the season ticket area to include the general admission seats on both sides of the reserved section. What this will do is allow us to spread out the people and keep them on the row they are used to having.
Cook said they will still have two general admission sections on the home side and the visitor side seats available. Cook said as of July 30 no decision had been made on visiting teams being allowed to bring in their bands or spirit groups.
Cook said Whitehouse seats 7,400 so there is still room to accommodate fans that do not have season tickets.
All Whitehouse season ticket holders will receive a small refund since the Chapel Hill game is being replaced with a road game at Royce City.
