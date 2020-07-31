Angelina County Jail employee, 7 inmates test positive for COVID-19

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Sheriff Greg Sanches says that an employee and seven inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.
On July 20, the jail was notified that an employee of the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office had tested positive for COVID-19. This employee worked closely with eight inmates who are currently housed at the Angelina County Jail, Sanches sad.
The jail administration took immediate action to quarantine the inmates who were already housed together in an eight-man tank. The inmates were notified that the quarantine was a precaution and that they would be evaluated daily by medical staff to ensure that they were not showing symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.
At the recommendation of the Medical Supervisor, the inmates involved were tested for the virus on July 29. The test results arrived today, July 30, and revealed that 7 out of 8 of those inmates have tested positive.
These inmates have shown no signs of the virus and have maintained their health, Sanches says. The Angelina County Jail will continue to quarantine these inmates and take every precaution to ensure the safety of the inmates as well as staff. He says the jail staff have worked diligently in keeping the jail sanitized and they will continue in their efforts to prevent the spread of this virus inside the jail.
