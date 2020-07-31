1 arrested in Trinity fatal shooting

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - A man has been arrested and is charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of another man in Trinity.
According to the Trinity Police Department, at approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday, Chief Jones and Officer Landry responded to a disturbance at 2016 South Robb Street.
The department said they arrived to find a 51-year-old man from Huntsville had been shot. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
The department said Robert Marze, 71-years-old from Huntsville, was subsequently arrested and charged with felony murder.
“We want to thank Sheriff Wallace, Ranger Cash, Constable Cole, Constable Park, Warden King, DA Schiro, and ADA Robertson who arrived on scene to aid in the investigation,” Chief Jones said.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.