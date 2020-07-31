Athens ISD recovers data on backup, won’t pay ransom

ATHENS, Texas - On Tuesday morning, the tech team at Athens ISD became aware the district had fallen victim to a ransomware attack, which encrypted many years’ worth of vital data stored on school district servers. On Wednesday, the AISD Board of Trustees authorized payment of up to $50,000 to cybercriminals in return for a crypto key to unlock the data. At the same time, the district’s IT department, aided by regional and federal cyber response teams, executed a careful and meticulous response protocol with the hope that one of the backup systems might yet hold uninfected data. On Thursday, the second backup server was analyzed, and there it was: an uninfected Skyward backup only a few days old.