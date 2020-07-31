Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man’s body found north of Jacksonville

CHEROKEE COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found near the intersection of County Road 3901 and CR 3905 Friday morning.
Captain Fred Butler said that they received a 911 call about a man’s body lying on a county road north of Jacksonville at about 7 a.m. Friday morning. Butler said when CCSO deputies arrived at the scene, they found blood around the body, and the man was unresponsive.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Philip Grimes pronounced the man dead at the scene, Butler said.
Butler said the deputies at the scene called in the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division to investigate the man’s death. He said they will release the man’s name after his next of kin have been notified.
