Cool cucumber salad with homemade dill dressing by Mama Steph

Cool cucumber salad with homemade dill dressing by Mama Steph
A cool, crisp salad. (Source: KLTV KTRE)
By Stephanie Frazier | July 31, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 12:39 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This delicious salad is cool, flavorful, and easy to make! It goes well alongside your grilled hamburgers or chicken.

Cool cucumber salad with homemade dill dressing

3 cups thinly sliced cucumber rings

3/4 cup to 1 cup thinly sliced red onion

For the dressing:

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon finely-chopped fresh dill

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients until smooth and combined.

Add the sliced cucumbers and onions to the bowl, and toss until the vegetables are coated well by the dressing. Chill for an hour or two before serving. Top with a sprinkle of dill, if desired.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.