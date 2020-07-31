Earl’s Apparel approved to make 6,000 masks for Crockett businesses

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett apparel business has been named to make 6,000 masks to be distributed to local businesses.
Houston County Judge Jim Lovell says the money will be coming from the CARES, (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security), Act. Houston County received $75,000, 75% of that is allocated for testing and PPE, (personal protective equipment). The masks would be paid for with that funding.
Crockett City Administer John Angerstein suggested a local company, Earl’s Apparel, could make the masks.
All the masks would be assembled in Crockett and made entirely from products sourced in the US, according to Larry George Beard, of Earl’s Apparel. The same goes for their clothing, all fabric, buttons, zippers, trim, and thread is made in the USA. What started out as a family business providing painter’s pants, for actual house painters has turned into a supplier for Nordstrom, Marc Jacobs fashion, and Urban Outfitters.
Beard said at the beginning of the pandemic, orders were canceled and they shut down their business. Their workers returned to their sewing machines for an order of 10,000 masks that were shipped to New York.
Earl’s Apparel isn’t bending their rules and getting items from China, they’re sticking to US sources. “Supplies are hard to get”, according to Larry George’s father, Larry Earl Beard, “and we have had to split the girls up to be able to get orders ready” but he said they could make 1,000 to 1,500 masks a day.
