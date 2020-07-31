Earl’s Apparel approved to make 6,000 masks for Crockett businesses

All the masks would be assembled in Crockett and made entirely from products sourced in the US, according to Larry George Beard, of Earl’s Apparel. The same goes for their clothing, all fabric, buttons, zippers, trim, and thread is made in the USA. What started out as a family business providing painter’s pants, for actual house painters has turned into a supplier for Nordstrom, Marc Jacobs fashion, and Urban Outfitters.