First Alert: A summer cold front to bring in some slightly drier air for the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Some patchy fog could set in overnight and early Saturday morning due to the damp ground and very light winds.
A cold frontal passage will shift our winds to the north, ushering in some drier air and slightly lower humidity, which is a treat for the first weekend in August.
This will set us up for a partly cloudy, mainly dry weekend in which our humidity levels will be a tad lower.
There is a 20% chance of rain for our far southern counties and communities on Saturday since the frontal boundary may stall in that general vicinity, but for most of us, we will be north of that boundary to where we will stay dry.
This will lead to some pleasant mornings and evenings in East Texas as wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Daytime highs will still reach the lower 90′s this weekend, but we will take it considering this is typically the hottest part of our summer.
Another cool front will pass through relatively unnoticed on Monday, just reinforcing the somewhat nice weather we have to kick off the month of August.
We will introduce a few showers to the equation by the middle of next week, but at this time, those rain chances will be on the low-end of the scale.
