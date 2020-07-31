Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Friday, East Texas! We started our day off on a bit of a wet and stormy note for our northern counties thanks to a slow but steady moving cold front. Our cold front will continue to slide south through East Texas throughout the remainder of the day and as it does so, showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the frontal boundary. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but some storms have the chance to become strong to severe and will generate damaging gusty winds as well as pocket change hail with very heavy rainfall. Please continue to remain weather alert throughout the day and continue to look for updates to the forecast. Temperatures ahead of the front will likely warm into the low 90s before cooler and drier air begins to slide into East Texas. Do not expect a massive cooldown behind this front, but it will certainly feel better outside over the weekend. Morning temps for Saturday and Sunday will start off dry and comfortable near 70 degrees before warming into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to climb back into the lower 90s area wide on Monday before a second, and less potent, cold front dips into East Texas sometime late Monday/early Tuesday. This will be more of a “reinforcing” cold front, keeping our afternoon temperatures in the low 90s through the middle part of the next workweek. This front will also be a good area for showers and isolated thundershowers to develop around Tuesday-Thursday, although rain chances will still be spotty and more areas will trend dry than wet. Skies begin to clear out during the second half of the next workweek and temperatures will steadily climb back into the middle 90s by Friday.