Polk County cleanup from April tornado finally complete

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A deadly tornado hit Polk County in April 2020, leaving mounds of debris in its wake. Now, county officials say the cleanup after the storm has finally been completed.
Three people died in the April 22 storm, and 30 were injured. Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy issued a disaster declaration following the storm, which included a tornado that ripped through numerous neighborhoods.
Volunteers and work crews went to Onalaska, which was particularly hard hit, helping with clean up and repairs from the tornado. TxDOT and a cleanup contractor went through the area cleaning up trees and debris. Roadways were cleared, as well.
Finally, on July 31, just over three months later, the county office of emergency management says debris cleanup has been completed.
