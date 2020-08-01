Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies today will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with plenty of sunshine, a cool breezy from the northwest, and temperatures in the low 90s. A weak cold front will come through on Monday bringing with it cool dry air so humidity will be a bit lower. Tuesday afternoon a few additional clouds will move in and southern counties could see a brief shower late in the day. Clear and sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday with low to mid 90s expected. To end the work week and start the weekend expect sunshine and seasonable temps