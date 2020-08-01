Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A few showers are possible this morning for Deep East Texas but it should all dry up by the start of the afternoon. Skies today will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with plenty of sunshine, a cool breezy from the northwest, and temperatures in the low 90s. A weak cold front will come through on Monday bringing with it cool dry air so humidity will be a bit lower. Tuesday afternoon a few additional clouds will move in and southern counties could see a brief shower late in the day. Clear and sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday with low to mid 90s expected. To end the work week expect sunshine and seasonable temps.