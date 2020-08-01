VIDEO: Man arrested after allegedly ramming his truck into car, pushing it into Lufkin motel

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man has been taken into custody after Lufkin police said he intentionally rammed his truck into another vehicle, forcing it into a motel room.
According to Lufkin police, At 8:12 p.m., they were called to Petty’s Motel after a man intentionally rammed his truck into the back of a parked car, forcing the car into one of the motel rooms.
Police said the incident began minutes earlier as a fight in the parking lot involving the suspect, Kenny Price, 19, of Nacogdoches, and another man and woman. Following the fight, Price got into his Dodge pickup and drove toward the exit. He then circled back and rammed the woman’s car as she and the man stood near it, talking.
Police said the impact forced the car, a Nissan Sentra, through a brick wall and into a motel room. Someone was staying in the room but thankfully they were not inside it at the time. Neither the man, the woman or bystanders reported injuries.
Police said Price fled the scene on U.S. 59 toward Nacogdoches.
Around 9:20 p.m., Price called dispatch and agreed to meet with officers to discuss the incident. He did so a short time later in a nearby business parking lot off Timberland Drive and was taken into custody.
Police said charges are pending and the incident remains under investigation.
