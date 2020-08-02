Affidavit: Livingston man pretended to be firefighter with Scenic Loop VFD

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday in connection with allegations that he pretended to be a fireman with the Scenic Loop Volunteer Fire Department.
William-Charles Davis Caruthers, 33, of Livingston, was booked into the Polk County Jail on a third-degree felony charge on Friday. He has since posted bail on a $15,000 bond amount and has been released from the county jail.
Polk County Fire Marshall Jacob Chapman obtained an arrest warrant for Caruthers on July 30 (Thursday).
In the probable cause affidavit, Chapman said Caruthers pretended to be a Scenic Loop VFD firefighter and used emergency lights “to have public yield to his pretend authority on a public roadway.”
Chapman received a complaint about Caruthers’ actions on July 23. In the probable cause affidavit, he said that according to a witness statement, Caruthers identified himself as a member of the Scenic Loop Volunteer Fire Department.and was using emergency equipment without proper authority.
The Scenic Loop VFD confirmed that Caruthers is not a member or a firefighter with the volunteer fire department, the probable cause affidavit stated.
During a video interview, Caruthers admitted that he is not a firefighter with Scenic Loop VFD or any other fire department in Polk County, the probable cause affidavit stated. He also admitted to using emergency lights when he is not allowed to do so by law.
