Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are staring off this morning with clear skies and comfortable temperatures. By the afternoon we will warm to the low 90s with a few extra clouds expected to move in. Winds will be light and variable. Overnight we will be clear and quiet with lows in the low 70s. Tomorrow, a weak cold front will move though our area but temperatures will still warm into the low 90s and skies will remain clear. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, afternoon rain chances return mainly for our southern counties. By Friday we will once again be mostly sunny with average temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Similar conditions will carry over into the weekend.