Authorities locate missing man in Angelina County

Angelina County, Texas (KTRE) - A man who went missing in Angelina County has been found by authorities.
ACSO Captain Alton Lenderman said Travis Melancon’s GMC pickup was found abandoned off Highway 69 around midnight Saturday/Sunday and added that they had reason to believe the man went into the nearby wooded area.
The ACSO spokeswoman said that Melancon had last been seen leaving his residence in Beaumont at about 3 p.m. on Friday. At the time, he said he was going to the store.
Lenderman said the sheriff’s office got a welfare concern about Melancon later on Saturday.
In addition to the ACSO deputies, U.S. Forest Service Personnel, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens also assisted in the search. The ACSO spokeswoman said that Texas Department of Criminal Justice search dogs assisted in the search for Melancon yesterday.
