Dive team recovers body of man who drowned at Buffalo Springs Lake
By KCBD Staff | August 2, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 2:06 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue Dive Team has recovered the body of a man who drowned at Buffalo Springs Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Aaron Sims, Game Warden with Texas Parks & Wildlife, says their preliminary report indicates the 40-year-old man drowned after falling off an inflated rubber tube on the west side of the lake.

The call came in around 4 p.m. The name of the man has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Lubbock game wardens are still investigating the incident. If the results confirm drowning, a water fatality report will be completed and sent to the U.S. Coast Guard.

First responders are searching Buffalo Springs Lake, looking for a swimmer who went under the water on Sunday afternoon. (Source: Melanie Camacho, KCBD)

