First Alert: Slight-to-modest rain chances are in play through mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Due to the drier air in place, overnight lows will drop into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s tonight under partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and hot, albeit, it will be a ‘dry heat’, with daytime highs climbing into the lower-to-middle 90′s.
Even though we have some of that drier air in place, we are keeping slight rain and storm chances in the forecast through Thursday due to the steering currents that could send some rain our way.
With our upper level winds blowing in from the northwest, we are in a pattern we call the northwest flow aloft. This means any disturbances that form upstream have a chance to rotate in our direction and bring some of our Deep East Texas counties a little bit of wet weather.
The rain chance will be at 20% on Tuesday before going up to 30% on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Once we transition toward the latter half of the week, southerly winds will ensue, leading to a return to the hot and humid weather we are accustomed to experiencing this time of year.
Look for highs to climb into the middle-to-upper 90′s with lows in the middle 70′s under a partly cloudy sky.
By this weekend and early next week, low-end rain chances will be in play due to the sea breeze front trying to move in from the Gulf of Mexico.
