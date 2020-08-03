Levelland doctor entertains patients with 17-year-old pet piranha

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. John Hanna has been a family practice physician in Levelland for 23 years. He has delivered more than 3,800 babies in the Levelland community - at all hours of the day and night, even on holidays.
If you look him up online, you’ll see people love his bedside manner. But they also love George - the office pet. George has been around for 17 years.
“When I got him, he was four inches. I thought, ‘I’m okay with a four-inch fish.’ But he didn’t stay four inches very long,” said Dr. Hanna.
George is a piranha. He is now 27 inches long with about 40 teeth. Dr. Hanna says George is always hungry, occasionally fussy, but definitely entertaining.
“Everybody knows about George. I probably spend a third of my day walking all the kids down here because they have to see him and check on him. I’ll ask if they’ve ever seen him eat a hot dog and if they haven’t, I’ll feed him. They just love to watch him because he can suck it down in one second,” he said.
Dr. Hanna says if you’re having a bad day and you feed him a hot dog, it definitely brightens your day, he says it is something fun.
However, Dr. Hanna says when George gets in one of his moods, he can rock the tank and spray water on all four walls.
He says he has tried to find George a companion fish to help calm him, and that works for a while... until he eats them.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.