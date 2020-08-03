Lufkin ISD teaming with state to buy computers, hotspots, supplies for students

Mrs. Torres said, “We just received the Interlocal Acquisition Agreement for this technology purchase on Thursday afternoon, July 30. We need to approve the Agreement and the amount for the computer purchase through the state. This is for devices and hotspots. This is a great opportunity to get us to a one to one device ratio with help from the state, and prepares us in case we are 100% virtual at any time during the school year. From survey time to order time, this program has moved quickly with the initial survey submission date of July 19, Interlocal Agreement received July 30, Interlocal Agreement due Aug. 4, confirmation Aug. 7, and invoice from Region 4 Aug 11.”