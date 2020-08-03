Monday’s Weather: Slight chance for afternoon showers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A nice start with many places dropping into the upper 60s this morning. Expect fair to partly cloudy skies today and a few isolated thundershowers are possible by this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s with light northerly winds today. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s. Chances for rain are very slim tomorrow, but increase a tiny bit for midweek. Slight chances for afternoon showers will stick around at least Wednesday and Thursday before diminishing at the end of the week. Temperatures will warm back to near normal and be hot and humid this weekend with highs in the mid 90s.