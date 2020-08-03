Nacogdoches ISD board holding special meeting at noon

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The school board trustees will meet Monday at noon for a special meeting.
The Nacogdoches ISD district social media page says that the meeting will be held at noon via Zoom, and is visible below.
On the agenda for the meeting is “Consideration of Operation Connectivity Interlocal Acquisition Agreement with Region 4 Education Service Center for Technology Purchases.”
Lufkin ISD held a similar meeting Monday morning and announced the purchase of 900 laptops, 500 Chromebooks, 600 iPads, 1,500 wifi hotspots and $130,000 for back-to-school supplies.
