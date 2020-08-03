Nacogdoches ISD board holding special meeting at noon

Nacogdoches ISD (Source: Nacogdoches ISD)
By Stephanie Frazier | August 3, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated August 3 at 12:06 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The school board trustees will meet Monday at noon for a special meeting.

The Nacogdoches ISD district social media page says that the meeting will be held at noon via Zoom, and is visible below.

NISD Board of Trustees Special Meeting, Aug. 3, 2020

Posted by Nacogdoches ISD on Monday, August 3, 2020

On the agenda for the meeting is “Consideration of Operation Connectivity Interlocal Acquisition Agreement with Region 4 Education Service Center for Technology Purchases.”

Lufkin ISD held a similar meeting Monday morning and announced the purchase of 900 laptops, 500 Chromebooks, 600 iPads, 1,500 wifi hotspots and $130,000 for back-to-school supplies.

