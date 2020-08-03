TRAFFIC ALERT: Fiery crash on Hwy 69 S near FM 1818 in Angelina Co. congesting traffic

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A crash is causing traffic congestion on Hwy 69 South.
The crash is located about a mile south of FM 1818 on Highway 69 in Angelina County. Drivers are being diverted to the newly constructed northbound lanes. Prepare for delays if you are in that area. It will take several hours to clear the wreck, TxDOT says.
Reduce your speed and obey all traffic control in place as emergency crews respond to the scene.
No word yet on any injuries.
