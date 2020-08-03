WATCH: Lufkin police use spike strips, trained maneuvers to nab car theft suspect

Police said the officer caught up with the suspect vehicle on North Raguet Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver – later identified as Travis Thorton, 27, refused to stop. Thornton continued on North Raguet and crossed into the grass in front of First Christian Church before cutting out onto South First Street at more than 80 mph. Thornton continued on South First/U.S. 59 and turned onto FM 819. He then headed outbound on C C Road toward FM 1818. That is where the officer had to terminate the 11-minute pursuit for safety due to road conditions.