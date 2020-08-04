City of Crockett awards bid to build splash pad at city park

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Thanks to a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, one of Crockett’s parks will be getting a new splash pad by next summer.
When the Crockett City Council met Monday night, they awarded the bid for the splash pad construction to a company called Seaspray in Pearland, Texas.
John Angerstein, Crockett’s city administrator, said the new splash pad will be installed at the town’s Davy Crockett Memorial Park. It will replace the city pool that was once at the park and has since been demolished.
Crockett is using $76,150 of a $150,000 grant from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to pay for the new splash pad, which will include water rings, water buckets, water guns, sprinklers, and ground sprayers.
The City of Crockett will also renovate the park’s old pool house to give park visitors bathroom access and an area for people to have events like birthday parties. Angerstein said they will also be installing new fencing and sidewalks at the park.
The project is expected to take about six months from start to finish, the city administrator said.
According to Angerstein, the City of Crockett plans to use the remainder of the TPW grant money to update their existing walking trails with outdoor exercise equipment and new seating.
