Corrigan-Camden ISD will start school on August 10th

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - Corrigan-Camden Independent School District has pushed their start date back. The district will now be starting school on Monday, August 10th.
Superintendent Richard Cooper said this school year will look different in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
When the students return to school, all staff, students, and visitors will be screened at the door. Students will wear face masks in the classroom as well.
Officials said the district originally planned for students to return today but pushed the start date back. Cooper said they wanted to give teachers more time to be prepared.
“Right now, we are estimating with the numbers we have, 25 percent of our students are planning to take advantage of remote instruction and at home learning,” Cooper said. “So, our teachers need to be well-versed. They will have two jobs this year. They will teach the students in a class and they’ll teach the students remotely at home.”
Cooper says the district purchased a large number of sanitization equipment, such as electrostatic sprayers for the classrooms.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.