First Alert: A few showers and storms possible on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With our upper level winds blowing in from the northwest, we are in a pattern we call the northwest flow aloft. This means any disturbances that form upstream have a chance to rotate in our direction and bring some of our Deep East Texas counties a little bit of wet weather.
It appears we could see one of these disturbances move through the Piney Woods during the day on Wednesday, which is why I have us down for a 30% chance of rain.
With our steering currents in place, any showers or storms that develop on Wednesday will be moving from north to south across the Texas Forest Country.
This pattern will prevail through Thursday, which is why I have us down for a 30% chance of rain on that day as well.
Outside of any cooling rain showers and thunderstorms, it will be hot as daytime highs top out in the middle 90′s the next couple of afternoons.
Once we transition toward the latter half of the week, southerly winds will ensue, leading to a return to the hot and humid weather we are accustomed to experiencing this time of year.
Also, the heat dome will build overhead, limiting rain chances and allowing that heat to build back over the Piney Woods.
Look for highs to climb into the middle-to-upper 90′s with lows in the middle 70′s under a partly cloudy sky.
By late this weekend and early next week, low-end rain chances will be in play due to the sea breeze front trying to move in from the Gulf of Mexico.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.