Funeral services set for longtime Waller County sheriff

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Funeral services have been made for longtime Waller County Sheriff and East Texas native R. Glenn Smith.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 5, at the Community of Faith Church in Hockley. A visitation service will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 6 at Starr Funeral Home in Hemphill. That service will be followed by a private graveside service at the Hemphill Cemetery.
Smith, 61, died Saturday of an apparent heart attack. He was the Waller County Sheriff for nearly 12 years. He served in law enforcement for more than 40 years.
Smith was a Hemphill High School graduate.
