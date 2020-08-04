Jasper County TDCJ corrections officer dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (News release) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is grieving the loss of an employee that is connected to the COVID-19 virus.
62-year-old Correctional Sergeant Richard Holley had 24 years of service with TDCJ and for the last six years he was assigned to the Goodman Unit in Jasper. After testing positive for COVID-19 he was hospitalized at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont on July 20, 2020. Sergeant Holley died early in the morning of August 4, 2020.
“He was always happy and encouraging and would get the job done no matter what it took,” said Bradley Hutchinson, Senior Warden at the Goodman Unit. “He will be remembered not just for his dedication to TDCJ staff but also for playing Santa Claus in Jasper’s annual Christmas parade. We will miss him dearly at the Goodman Unit.”
“For nearly a quarter century Richard Holley served the citizens of Texas without hesitation,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “Now we honor his life and that selfless service. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Holley family and the Goodman Unit family. Sergeant Holley will always be remembered.”
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has had fifteen employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
