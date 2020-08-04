Nacogdoches police: Suspect tried to steal leaf blower, shot at homeowner

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man and a juvenile in connection with allegations that they tried to steal a leaf blower from a garage, and the adult suspect shot at the homeowner when he confronted them.
The adult suspect was identified as David Lee Abercrombie Jr., of Nacogdoches. Abercrombie is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge, a Class A misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a weapon charge, and a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces charge.
No bond amounts have been set for Abercrombie’s charges yet.
Sgt. Brett Ayres with the Nacogdoches Police Department said that he did not know what charges have been filed on the male juvenile that was arrested at the same time as Abercrombie.
According to Ayres, NPD got a 911 call about a burglary in the 200 block of Nottingham Drive at about 2:47 a.m. Tuesday. When officers got to the scene, the homeowner told them that he confronted two people that were in the process of stealing a leaf blower from his garage.
One of the suspects, who was armed with a handgun, fired a shot at the homeowner and missed, Ayres said. At that point, the homeowner ran back inside his residence, and the two suspects fled the area on foot.
While the officers at the scene were taking the report, they learned that the two suspects had also allegedly burglarized several vehicles in that neighborhood.
The NPD officers did not locate the two suspects in that neighborhood, Ayres said. He added that Nacogdoches PD officers spotted a vehicle matching the description police were given in another part of town, and they made a traffic stop on it.
Ayres said Abercrombie and the juvenile were in the vehicle that was stopped. Police arrested both at the scene without any further incident.
Nacogdoches PD officers and detectives are still working the case, Ayres said. He added that police are still trying to determine how many vehicles were burglarized and if anything was stolen from them.
Ayres said as the case progresses, more criminal charges could be pending.
Without going into any detail, Ayres did say that NPD detectives determined that someone fired at the home on Nottingham Drive.
