Smith County leads East Texas in Census self-response rates; Sabine County ranks lowest

“We need an accurate count, because that’s how we get our populations for the cities and counties,” said Smith County Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton. “But we also have to be concerned about federal grants that comes through based on the amount of people that live in your districts. That’s why it’s so important. It’s the money that we receive in our communities, our school districts, our hospitals. Everybody that gets any type of federal money is based off of your population.”