Smith County leads East Texas in Census self-response rates; Sabine County ranks lowest

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The U.S. Census Bureau will end counting efforts a month earlier than expected. On Monday, the bureau confirmed those efforts will now end on Sept. 30.
The current self-response rate in East Texas is close to 50 percent, with Smith County holding the highest at 58.9 percent. Sabine County has the lowest response rate in the area at 29.1 percent.
“We need an accurate count, because that’s how we get our populations for the cities and counties,” said Smith County Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton. “But we also have to be concerned about federal grants that comes through based on the amount of people that live in your districts. That’s why it’s so important. It’s the money that we receive in our communities, our school districts, our hospitals. Everybody that gets any type of federal money is based off of your population.”
East Texans are encouraged to self-respond by completing the paper questionnaire received in the mail and mailing it back, or by visiting 2020census.gov. It can also be completed by phone at 844-330-2020.
Households that have not completed the Census will soon be visited by a Census employee traveling from door-to-door.
Below are the latest self-response rates for East Texas counties:
- SMITH: 58.9% (highest self-response rate in East Texas)
- GREGG: 58.4%
- ANGELINA: 53.9%
- NACOGDOCHES: 50.8%
- RUSK: 51.2%
- CHEROKEE: 49.1%
- WOOD: 54.5%
- VAN ZANDT: 54.3%
- HENDERSON: 51.2%
- ANDERSON: 50.5%
- PANOLA: 50.8%
- SHELBY: 44.3%
- HOUSTON: 44.8%
- UPSHUR: 55.4%
- CAMP: 49.8%
- FRANKLIN: 44.5%
- TITUS: 51.9%
- MARION: 44.8%
- MORRIS: 46.2%
- CASS: 51.8%
- HOPKINS: 57.8%
- SAN AUGUSTINE: 29.7%
- POLK: 40.3%
- TRINITY: 35.8%
- SAN AUGUSTINE: 29.7%
- SABINE: 29.1% (lowest self-response rate in East Texas)
The state average for self-response is 57.9%, compared to the national average of 62.9%. Fort Bend County currently leads the state with 70%, while Edwards County has the lowest self-response rate at 14.2%.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.