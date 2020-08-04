WalletHub study ranks Texas 2020’s 9th worst state for health care

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas ranked 43 out of 51 in a 2020 list for the best healthcare in the nation, according to a study done by WalletHub.
WalletHub compared all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, across 44 measures of health care cost, accessibility and outcome in order to determine where residents get the best service at the best price.
Here is where Texas ranks in more specific health care areas with 1 being the highest, 25 being average and 51 being the worst:
- 16th – Average monthly insurance premium
- 24th – Hospital beds per capita
- 45th – Physicians per capita
- 27th – Dentists per capita
- 43rd – Physician Medicare-acceptance rate
- 51st – % of insured adults
- 51st – % of insured children
- 35th – % of at-risk adults with no routine doctor visit in past two years
- 45th – % of adults with no dental visit in past year
The number one ranked state was Massachusetts and the bottom ranked state was Georgia.
For a full list of the states’ rankings and the method in which the results were gathered, click here.
