Child abuse experts expect to see increase in reports of cases as kids return to school

“Neglect happens in the home, so if you are not in the home, you don’t know it is taking place. That is why school is an area where neglect is noticed,” said Kelsi Vines, director of recruitment and training at Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). “You noticed when students aren’t showing up or when they show up and don’t have what they need or are hungry, but when you are in a pandemic, and you are in a lock down, who is noticing they don’t have what they need?”