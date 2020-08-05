Drive-thru Back to School Bonanza set for Saturday in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Back to School Bonanza will look different this year.
On Wednesday, volunteers were at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center preparing for the 10th annual event happening Saturday, Aug. 8.
The Junior League of Lufkin teamed up with area businesses, churches and other organizations to stuff three-thousand backpacks with school supplies for children in Angelina County. They also provide health kits and clothing.
Leighanne Hancock, of the Junior League of Lufkin, tells KTRE this year’s event will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will take place outdoors, drive-thru style. Pre-registration participants will enter on the south side of the convention center on Second Street based on the last name of the parent. Those starting with letters A through M will line up from 8 to 10 a.m. Those with last names starting with N through Z will line up from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participants who register the day of the event will enter on Third Street from Frank Avenue starting at 9 a.m. This will include a one-way route through the various stations to receive items after a registration passport is completed.
“You’ll just show up, bring your ID and we will we will get you registered, and then you’ll just drive through the parking lot,” Hancock said. “We will have stations setup and it will just be a drive-through event so the participants don’t even need to get out of their car because we’re trying to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
Head checks and haircuts will not be done at this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
