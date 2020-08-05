First Alert: Evening storms depart the scene, but more rains possible early Thursday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A disturbance moving in from north Texas has brought scattered showers and thunderstorms to several East Texas communities on this Wednesday afternoon.
Most of the rain and thunder out there early this evening will shift south of our area, but some of our high-resolution models do suggest we could see some additional re-development late tonight or early Thursday morning as this disturbance in the upper atmosphere continues to move through our region.
The chances for rain overnight and on Thursday will be at 30%, with many areas missing out on the wet weather altogether.
Once we transition toward Friday and the upcoming weekend, southerly winds will ensue, leading to a return to the hot and humid weather we are accustomed to experiencing this time of year.
Also, the heat dome will build overhead, limiting rain chances and allowing that heat to build back over the Piney Woods.
Look for highs to climb into the middle-to-upper 90′s with lows in the middle 70′s under a partly cloudy sky.
By late this weekend and early next week, low-end rain chances will be in play due to the sea breeze front bringing in a few isolated showers from the Gulf of Mexico.
