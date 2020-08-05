First Alert: A few pockets of rain possible overnight, early Thursday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Disturbances moving overhead will combine with a stalled out frontal boundary to keep a 30% chance of rain in our forecast for the overnight and early morning hours on Thursday.
With our upper level winds blowing in from the northwest, we are in a pattern we call the northwest flow aloft. This means any disturbances that form upstream have a chance to rotate in our direction and bring some of our Deep East Texas counties a little bit of wet weather.
Once we transition toward Friday and the upcoming weekend, however, southerly winds will ensue, leading to a return to the hot and humid weather we are accustomed to experiencing this time of year.
The heat dome will also expand and build overhead, limiting rain chances and allowing that heat to build back over the Piney Woods.
Look for highs to climb into the middle-to-upper 90′s with lows in the middle 70′s under a partly cloudy sky.
By late this weekend and early next week, low-end rain chances will be in play due to the sea breeze front bringing in a few isolated showers from the Gulf of Mexico. This meager, 20% chance of rain will be our only hope for some temporary heat relief going forward as we settle into a typical, August weather pattern in East Texas.
