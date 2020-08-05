Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable with medical experts on upcoming flu season

Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable with medical experts on upcoming flu season
Gov. Abbott (Source: KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 5, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 2:39 PM

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) -Governor Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable on the state’s approach to flu season as Texas and the country continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place Thursday at the University of Texas (UT) Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Following the roundtable, the Governor will hold a press conference.

The Governor will be joined by state legislators, medical experts, and state agency leaders.

  • Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD
  • Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd
  • UT System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD
  • UT Southwestern Medical Center President Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.