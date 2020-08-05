Huntington man, woman arrested in connection with 2019 murder case

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two more arrests have been made, with two more coming, in connection with a 2019 murder case in which a man was found dead in the back of a truck.
Linda Buckner Cook, and Shawn David Buckner, both of Huntington, were arrested Wednesday. Cook is being charged with murder and tampering with evidence and Buckner is charged with tampering with evidence.
The arrests follow the 2019 arrest of Mykel Whitehead, 29, of Huntington, on a charge of murder.
Whitehead is charged in connection with the death of Joseph Jerome Williams, 49. Williams was found dead in the back of a truck on Aug. 17, 2019.
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches said the arrests follow grand jury indictments, with two more arrests expected on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.
According to an arrest affidavit, Whitehead beat Williams unconscious before throwing him in the back of a truck, with several witnesses present and forced to cooperate.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.