23,000 marijuana plant field uncovered in San Augustine County

Sheriff Cartwright said teams from the Texas Department of Corrections (TDC) dog teams had been staged in the area in case they were needed to track any suspects. The TDC dog teams began tracking the suspects just before daylight last Wednesday morning. They tracked mainly through the Bannister Wildlife Management Area headed in a northerly direction, basically running parallel with FM 705. The dogs tracked the suspect north until he got near SH 103. The suspect is believed to have crossed SH 147 near Forest Service Road (FSR) 300, still heading west. The suspect continued heading west and crossed over FSR 301 where a 3 set of TDC dogs were released on the track. The dogs lost the suspects track near Johnson Creek, located near the intersection of SH 103 and FM 1277, about 8 hours after they began the search.