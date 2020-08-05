Staff development at Nacogdoches ISD focuses on operational changes, prevention

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Staff development for Nacogdoches Independent School District began Wednesday. The annual meetings usually focus on the latest and newest teaching methods and resources.
For the 2020-21 school year, the break-out gatherings focused primarily on operational changes brought on by COVID-19. Veteran teachers are learning new ways to transfer students, place students in a classroom, and precautions necessary to prevent the virus spread.
Nacogdoches High School principal Dr. Rom Crespo visits with Donna McCollum about some of what staff is learning.
