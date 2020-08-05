Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Showers and thunderstorms continue to advance into our northern counties late this morning and will continue to be possible throughout this afternoon for Central and Deep East Texas so keep that umbrella handy today! Those of us that do receive rainfall this afternoon will enjoy cooler temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, while drier areas will likely warm into the lower 90s. Another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible tomorrow, beginning in the morning and lasting through the afternoon so please remain weather alert while going about your day. Temperatures will also begin to climb tomorrow as a warm front lifts north through East Texas, and highs will begin to near the middle 90s by tomorrow afternoon. Skies dry out for most of East Texas on Friday and will remain dry well into the next workweek. Mornings will be muggy in the middle 70s and afternoons will be hot in the middle to upper 90s across East Texas. Humidity values will continue to increase as well, and heat index values will easily climb over 100 degrees this weekend, so please take the heat seriously and drink plenty of water!