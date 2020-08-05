Why Texas’ coronavirus data comes with caveats

As the Houston Chronicle reported Sunday, Texas’ count of tests does not include tens of thousands of rapid-result antigen tests, which suggests the state is vastly underreporting the number of Texans who have tested positive for the virus. Antigen tests are taken by nasal or throat swab like other tests, but results are much faster. Since they are more likely to miss an active coronavirus infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers these tests to indicate a “probable” case, not a confirmed one. Unlike some other states, Texas does not report probable cases, so it does not include antigen test results on its dashboard.