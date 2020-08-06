Crystal Rogers: Federal search warrants executed as FBI Louisville takes over as lead investigative agency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Federal search warrants are being executed and interviews will be conducted in connection to Crystal Rogers’ disappearance as the FBI Louisville takes over as the lead investigative agency.
FBI Louisville made the announcement Thursday morning and said it is working with several federal, state and local partners, including the Internal Revenue Service, the Kentucky State Police and the United States Attorney’s Office.
Rogers, a mother of five, was reported missing by her mother on July 5, 2015. Her vehicle was located that day on the Bluegrass Parkway with her keys, phone and purse inside.
FBI officials said more than 150 state and federal law enforcement officers will begin executing nine federal search warrants and interviewing more than 50 people in Bardstown on Thursday.
One of the places agents searched was Brooks Houck’s home. Agents were seen searching vehicles on the property and leaving the home with several boxes shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday.
Houck was Rogers’ boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, and the father of her youngest child. Though he has not been charged in Rogers’ disappearance, Houck was named a suspect in 2015. Police believe he was the last person to see Rogers alive.
Warrants also are being issued at Houck’s grandmother’s house and his family farm.
“I have committed publicly and privately that delivering long-sought justice in Nelson County is the highest priority case of the United States Attorney’s Office,” U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said. “Today’s efforts by our stalwart FBI, IRS, and KSP partners is a major step in honoring that promise.”
Rogers’ disappearance made national headlines in 2015, and grew even more mysterious when her father, Tommy Ballard, was shot and killed while hunting on family property the following year. The case remains unsolved.
The otherwise bucolic setting also is home to the ambush shooting death of Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis in 2013. The series of unsolved crimes has prompted two cable networks to produce documentaries in recent years.
A website dedicated to the case was created by FBI Louisville to share developing information, photos and maps with the community. Click here to view the website.
A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Rogers whereabouts.
