First Alert: The heat dome starting to flex its muscle

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Outside of some showers near Toledo Bend Country earlier this morning, it has turned out be a typical, partly sunny, hot, and mainly dry day throughout the Piney Woods.
We are trending towards hotter and drier weather as we head into the weekend as the heat dome begins to shift east and builds overhead in the next few days.
With more sun and less rain, look for highs to climb into the middle-to-upper 90′s with lows in the middle 70′s under a partly cloudy sky for the foreseeable future.
By late this weekend and early next week, a low-end, 20% rain chance will be in play due to the sea breeze front bringing in a few isolated showers from the Gulf of Mexico.
We will then bump up the rain chance to 30% by the middle of next week as the ridge of high pressure breaks down and retreats back to the desert southwest United States.
