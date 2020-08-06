Gov. Abbott hosts roundtable on upcoming flu season at UT Southwest Medical Center

During the roundtable, the leaders focused on the importance of flu vaccines and discussed proactive strategies the state can utilize to mitigate the spread of both COVID-19 and the flu in our communities. The leaders also discussed ways to increase the amount of COVID-19 and flu testing in light of the upcoming flu season, and the need for more personal protective equipment to combat both COVID-19 and the flu. The Governor noted that a simultaneous, parallel approach to both COVID-19 and the flu will be key in the state's efforts to protecting public health and reducing the number of active cases and hospitalizations.