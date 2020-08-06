Missing Carthage man believed dead after truck found in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake says the truck belonging to a missing man has been found in Brazoria County and Joe Roy McMillian is believed to be dead.
Lake said authorities in Freeport report that while recovering two other vehicles that had left the roadway in a sharp curve and had entered a deep bayou overnight, that they also discovered McMillian’s truck.
Lake said human remains believed to be that of McMillan were found in the truck.
Panola County Investigators are currently working with local authorities in that area, as well as with the Texas Rangers Service to investigate the scene. Lake said at this time, no evidence of foul play has been discovered, as it appears to be a vehicle accident, but the scene is being processed by the Texas Rangers to confirm that.
Brazoria County officials told Panola County investigators that the location where Mr. McMillian’s truck was discovered is in a curve in the roadway, where they work numerous auto accidents, which results in vehicles traveling from the roadway into the water.
McMillian, 79, has been missing since early June. He was a diabetic and was showing early signs of dementia.
