MSU Texas one step closer to joining the Texas Tech System

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
On Thursday, the MSU Texas Board of Regents authorized Chair Crosnoe and President Shipley to execute a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between MSU Texas and TTU.
The TTU System now needs to authorize the agreement and then sign it with MSU Texas.
Once the agreement is signed, the universities can begin working with local state legislators to seek approval for MSU Texas to join TTU.
If the legislation is passed when the 87th Texas Legislature meets in January of 2021, the MOU would be operational.
The MOU will be available to read once both universities finish signing. University officials say the document shows their shared goal.
The full press release from MSU Texas can be found below:
MSU Texas Board of Regents reviews, approves MOU with the Texas Tech University System
At its quarterly meeting August 6, the MSU Texas Board of Regents authorized Chair Caven Crosnoe and President Suzanne Shipley to execute a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Midwestern State University and the Texas Tech University System.
Pending authorization by the TTU System and a joint signing of the agreement, the action enables University leadership to begin the process of working with local state legislators to introduce legislation seeking approval for MSU Texas to become a member of the TTU System. The MOU would become operative if legislation is passed by the 87th Texas Legislature that convenes in January 2021.
“Since February our Board members have taken considerable time to listen, engage in conversation, and thoughtfully consider the future governance of Midwestern State University,” said Crosnoe. “Today, we believe we made a significant step forward in approving the execution of this MOU with the Texas Tech University System. We want to provide MSU with a path that will sustain and enhance its reputation in higher education as we enter our second century of learning. We look forward to working with our local legislators during the 2021 legislative session to finalize this alliance with the Texas Tech University System.”
MSU Texas announced in February that the University had received a formal invitation to consider becoming the fifth member institution of the TTU System. That announcement was followed with a series of campus and community conversations to gather input on the subject. In May, the MSU Texas Board of Regents heard public comments and reviewed information gathered from the community to inform its decision to move forward with the drafting of an MOU.
“Since our first steps in considering this alliance, members of the MSU community have been welcomed into conversations and deliberations with the Texas Tech University System that proved helpful and
enlightening,” said Shipley. “From a shared response to COVID to reacting to reductions in our state budget support to reaching out to officials in Washington regarding major policy changes and our international students’ need for visas, the TTU System has generously and effectively offered support and guidance. We are grateful for their assistance to this date and believe that by combining our talents and interests MSU will move toward a strong future.”
The MOU, which will be available upon final signatures from all parties, provides the alignment of the institutions’ shared goal.
