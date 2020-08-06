Project SOS gathers school supplies for Nacogdoches County schools

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Virtual learning is at the forefront, but educators say basic school supplies will still be needed when students return to the classroom.
‘Project Supply Our Schools’ in Nacogdoches County collects and purchases pencils, erasers, folders, and other school supplies bulk. They are distributed to every public school in the county, so more donations and the money to buy supplies are needed right up to and beyond the first day of school. Job displacement brought on by COVID-19 makes the purchases even more important this year says Project SOS coordinator Karen Swenson.
"When these students do prepare to go back into the classroom we are anticipating an enormous need. Our local schools are telling us that they know their families are hurting. They know families are going to be in need and they are anticipating a huge need this year for supplies." Project Supply Our Schools will conduct its annual drive tomorrow, Friday at the Nacogdoches Wal-Mart parking lot. Just look for a yellow bus. Volunteers will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Checks can also be mailed to Project SOS, P.O. Box 631938, Nacogdoches, Texas 75963
