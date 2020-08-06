Project SOS gathers school supplies for Nacogdoches County schools

"When these students do prepare to go back into the classroom we are anticipating an enormous need. Our local schools are telling us that they know their families are hurting. They know families are going to be in need and they are anticipating a huge need this year for supplies." Project Supply Our Schools will conduct its annual drive tomorrow, Friday at the Nacogdoches Wal-Mart parking lot. Just look for a yellow bus. Volunteers will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.